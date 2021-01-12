Hutto father-daughter conversations turn into Kickstarter-backed children’s book

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — What does a fox eat?

Don’t Google it. Instead, open your mind to a two-year-old’s answers.

Curtis Box II sits with his daughter Ruby and wife Marchette Robinson-Box (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

“A soccer ball, grass, butterflies,” Hutto-based author Curtis Box II listed, reiterating what his daughter Ruby said.

Box II spent a lot of time together with Ruby during the pandemic.

While hanging out, including trips to the park, father-daughter conversations turned into curious questions.

One day she asked, “Would a fox eat orange?” He wasn’t sure if she meant the color or the actual fruit. At first, he almost corrected her but then decided to entertain the thought, pursuing her imagination and creativity further.

“I decided to put fun over facts,” Box II said. “Let her just have fun with the conversation. She’s got the rest of her life to learn what foxes actually eat. Let’s just entertain this idea that a fox would eat these random things… I think it’s important for parents to enjoy those moments with their children.”

This all lead to the inspiration for each to co-write a children’s book called “Fox Eats A Rainbow.” Box II mostly did the writing but each thought came from his daughter, which he wrote down on his phone.

Reading representation

Box II couldn’t find many children’s books representing “African-American imagination” during the research for his book. Therefore, “Fox Eats” is an opportunity for readers to follow the unique imaginations of an African-American father and daughter, Box II said.

“African-American, people of color — what are the fantasies and the imaginary worlds we create?”

This motivated him to turn the one book venture in publishing many for others.

“Even if I didn’t make a single dollar, right? It doesn’t matter to me. It’s about being able to have this experience, she and I, and get this story out to the world and see if others enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it,” Box II said. “It’s time with her that I’m forced to sit down, slow down and appreciate each moment.”

If you’re interested in picking up a copy of the book, you can order “Fox Eats A Rainbow” on Amazon now or get a signed copy by pledging support for their Kickstarter. The campaign has exceeded its goal of $1500. As of Tuesday, January 12, it’s more than $2200. On the website, pledged dollars are rewarded. The more you give, the more you get. Box II hopes to turn the book into a “Fox Eats” series, continuing the curious fox’s journey of learning different things. Currently, books two and three are in the works.