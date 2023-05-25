HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — Economic leaders in Hutto said announcements on businesses coming to the area could be shared as soon as the end of this summer.

Bob Farley, economic development director, said interest in Hutto has grown in recent months as support industries to the Samsung semiconductor plant in Taylor look to plant roots ahead of the plant’s anticipated opening late next year.

He said he is not at liberty to say what businesses could be coming to the area just yet but said that plans were in the works.

Farley said economic developments also continue in the city’s Co-Op District which most recently welcomed a new Top Notch Hamburgers location.

He said several more restaurants are set to open their doors in the still-developing district within the next year.

“Our city manager has just finished some negotiations with the developer of the Co-op and so there are going to be some additional things happening over the course of the next nine months. Some of it will involve just infrastructure investments so that we can handle all the growth, but I would expect another three or four or five restaurant announcements over the next six to nine months,” said Farley.