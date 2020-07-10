Hutto City Hall reduces staffing into August to protect against coronavirus

HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) – Hutto City Hall says its reducing staffing well into August to help stop the spread of COVID-19, according to a press release.

Reduced staffing went into effect Tuesday, the city says, and will last until August 28. However, that date could change.

As a result of COVID-19, some city services have been cut back as well.

The Hutto Public Library is closed to the public, but curbside service is still available. You can contact the library directly at (512) 759-4008 or visit their website to find curbside service hours.

Municipal Court is taking questions by phone at (512) 759-1011 or by email at municipalcourt@huttotx.gov. If you need to pay court fees or fines, you can do that online.

City of Hutto utility payments can also be done online, but you can leave a check in the city hall parking lot drop box if you need to.

The city says you can find more information on their response to the virus on their website. You can also reach out to Hutto City Hall directly by phone at (512) 759-4033.