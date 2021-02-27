Husband of missing Georgetown woman arrested, charged with tampering with evidence

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The husband of a missing Georgetown woman who was last seen on Feb. 19, has been arrested.

The Georgetown Police Department said in a release on Saturday that Travis Blayne Hall is charged with two counts of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence in connection with the department’s investigation into his wife’s disappearance.

Julie Marie Hall (Georgetown PD Photo)

Julie Marie Hall, 47, was last seen in the morning at her residence more than a week ago, and Georgetown police said she has no known history of medical or mental health issues.

She didn’t show up for work on Monday, Feb. 22 and hasn’t been heard from since the morning of the 19th.

The Georgetown Police Department is still looking for information about where she might be.

She is described as a white woman around 5’1″ tall with brown hair and blue eyes and a medium build.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts can call Georgetown PD at (512) 930-2746.

Her husband is in custody at the Williamson County Jail on $500,000 bond for each charge.