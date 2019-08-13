Hundreds sign competing petitions about future of Round Rock school mascot

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — There’s a new petition circulating online in support of the mascot at Round Rock ISD’s Double File Trail Elementary school after a group of mothers started a petition to change the logo.

The elementary school has been the home of the Braves since 1986.

The new petition at change.org says the Indian Brave mascot was chosen to acknowledge and honor the people who settled the area.

Last week, one of the mothers who is petitioning to change the logo and mascot called it a “demeaning caricature.”

The logo change petition will be presented to the school board at Thursday’s meeting. The district said last week it will no longer use the logo in question.

Leaders say a decision about whether to redesign the logo or choose a new identity and mascot will take place after the school year begins.

Jenny LaCoste-Caputo, the Round Rock ISD Executive Director of Communications and Community relations, said the district will wait to redesign the logo until it knows if the community wants to call the mascot something other than the Braves.