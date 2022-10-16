WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Officials with the Round Rock Police Department and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday the human remains found Tuesday belonged to missing 32-year-old Timothy Perez from Conroe, Texas.

The remains were found Tuesday evening in the southern part of Williamson County near State Highway 45 and Mopac Expressway, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

“Following the discovery of the remains, the Round Rock Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety assisted the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office in searching the area,” the WCSO said.

According to RRPD, the investigation is ongoing, and the Texas State Forensic Anthropology Center has custody of the remains and is assisting the Justice of the Peace in determining the cause of death.

“Criminal activity or foul play are not suspected at this time,” WCSO said.

Crime scene after human remains discovered north of SH 45 and MoPac (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

In a Saturday update from the missing person organization Texas Equusearch, the organization is “saddened to report that Timothy Perez has been found deceased.”

“His family thanks everyone who shared his numerous flyers and assisted in any way to help find Timothy and they ask for privacy at this time,” the organization said.

KXAN previously reported on Perez’s disappearance in March after the Round Rock Police Department opened a missing person case after traveling from the Houston area to Austin.

According to Perez’s family, a report was filed with Austin Police in March, and an officer later found Perez’s vehicle without gas along Interstate 35 in north Austin.