WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County and Cities Health District said a female resident in northern Williamson County has been diagnosed with West Nile Virus. This is the first human case of the illness for 2023.

The WCCHD said the disease is spread through the bite of an infected mosquito. Symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, skin rash, and swollen lymph nodes. The agency said severe infections can cause complications such as encephalitis and meningitis.

“Mosquito activity continues to be very high across Central Texas, and we would like to encourage the community to be careful when going out outside to enjoy activities, especially early mornings at dawn and evenings at dusk,” WCCHD Medical Director Amanda Norwood said.

The WCCHD recommends the public wear insect repellents that contain DEET when outdoors, wear long sleeves and pants especially if out at dawn or dusk, and drain or treat any standing water around homes.

Cities in Williamson County treating for mosquitos

The City of Georgetown announced this week it would spray for mosquitos in parts of the city. The spraying takes place as mosquitos continue to test positive for West Nile Virus.

According to a social media post from the City of Georgetown, three West Nile Virus-positive mosquitos were found in Georgetown this year, 13 in total have been found in Williamson County.

The post said that the City will spray public rights of way and parks within a half-mile radius of the Yellow Rose Trail testing site in Sun City around dusk on Monday, Aug. 14 and Tuesday, Aug. 15. The pyrethrin-based insecticide will reduce adult mosquito populations.

The city asked residents to keep all people and pets inside their homes while the insecticide is being sprayed.