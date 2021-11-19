How mental health professionals can help 911 callers in Williamson County

Williamson County has a long-time partnership with Bluebonnet Trails and plans to invest over $8 million to fund a 16-bed facility for youth. (KXAN Photo)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Residents in Williamson County experiencing mental health emergencies now have another option to seek help.

Available 24 hours a day and seven days a week, a mental health provider from the Bluebonnet Trails Community Services (BTCS) will be able to assist 911 callers experiencing mental health emergencies through a partnership with BTCS, emergency services and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

“Having mental health professionals on the 911 communications floor now allows the appropriate resources to be determined and sent,” Williamson County Sheriff Mike Gleason said in a press release. “This allows us to better target specifically which first responders are needed and makes resources available for other calls.”

The Williamson County Commissioners Court approved mental health professionals to be added to 911 calls in March. Residents calling 911 for an emergency will be offered help from emergency medical responders, police, firefighters and now mental health professionals. Mental health professionals on the call may also alert other emergency responders on what to expect when arriving at a scene.

“Having mental health professionals on the communications floor will be a tremendous resource to the first responders in the field,” said Chris Connealy, senior director of emergency services for the county.

BTCS will also be following up with those who called for emergency assistance to connect them with mental health services.

This service is not a replacement for the crisis hotline, as Williamson County residents having a mental health crisis should call Bluebonnet Trails directly at 1 (800) 841-1255.