GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A tip from a Texas state trooper led several law enforcement agencies to a store Tuesday where they ultimately arrested a man suspected of shooting and killing his estranged wife in Georgetown.

Georgetown police booked Ricardo Quinones, 38, on a murder charge into the Williamson County jail, where he remains in custody on a $1 million bond. They brought him back there Tuesday after a task force took him into custody in Columbus, Texas, in Colorado County.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, a trooper called in a potential sighting of Quinones heading eastbound Tuesday morning on Interstate 10 in Fayette County. A news release detailed how a sergeant then contacted the Austin County Sheriff’s Office, the West Side High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas task force and the regional SWAT team. Those entities then began setting up a perimeter along the interstate and started searching nearby businesses.

The sheriff’s office reported Sgt. Randy Thumann found Quinones’ vehicle in the parking lot of an AT&T store in Columbus and saw him standing inside the business. After another deputy arrived, they reportedly gave Quinones “verbal commands” and took him into custody “without incident.”

The suspect remained jailed in Colorado County until Georgetown detectives arrived late Tuesday night to serve a murder warrant and then took him to the Williamson County jail, according to the Colorado County Sheriff’s Office.

Williamson County jail records show there’s no attorney information listed yet for Quinones.

Georgetown police said they sought Quinones for a deadly shooting that happened early Tuesday morning after they went to investigate a family violence call at a home in the 2700 block of Gabriel View Drive. Police said the call came from a teenage girl who told them her father came into the house and held her and her mother hostage. While police tried to talk to Quinones, they said he shot and killed the girl’s mother, Lindsey Quinones. The girl was able to escape through a window.

Quinones fled the scene, according to police. The department shared that an officer reported firing at Quinones when he left the house. It’s unclear, though, if he was shot or injured.

Police said the Georgetown officer who fired his gun is cooperating with the investigation.

The response Tuesday morning also led to a two-hour shelter-in-place order for neighbors.