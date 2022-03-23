ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Approximately 350 to 400 homes were damaged by Monday night’s tornado in Round Rock, according to the city.

That includes Sheila Beakley’s home, with major roof damage. She’s taking things step by step.

“We started a list this morning, pad and paper. We come across little things about, ‘Oh yeah, we need to check this; we’re gonna have to look at that,'” she said.

“There’s gonna be a lot of roof work that needs to be done. Compared to everybody else, it’s more so over the garage. So we’re really lucky,” Beakley said.

The two homes next to hers lost their roofs completely.

“They’re tarping it, hopefully they’ll replace it here pretty soon,” Cheyenne Martin said.

Tyler Esquivel with Paul Davis Restoration said roofs are usually the quickest fix.

“Roof is pretty quick. They’ll come out here and within the week, and they’re gonna be done with that,” Esquivel said.

Construction supply shortages have been causing delays and headaches across the country for builders for months.

“Lumber of course is going to be your number one due to framing and all the board ups. However, there’s other shortages like aluminum, like these pieces of siding, flashing and stuff like that,” he explained.

But Esquivel doesn’t expect these shortages to get in the way of patching up roofs in a timely manner.

“There’s a lot of homes, but there’s a lot of places that also sell the material,” Esquivel said. Contractors can pull that from other parts of the state.

Internal and structural damage could take longer than usual, though.

“We’ve got a huge hole in the side of the house, huge hole going into the garage. And then in the center, we have a huge hole as well,” Martin said.

‘Trailer 4 SALE: Needs Work’ sign on trailer that was destroyed in Monday night’s storms in Round Rock. (KXAN Photo/Maggie Glynn)

“Water mitigation, restoration and reconstruction — that’s going to take a little bit longer. That’s where your delays will come in for some of the lumber shortages and the materials,” Esquivel explained.

He said he thinks the bigger issue with material shortages, paired with inflation, will be cost.

“I’ve actually seen that actually be a problem. In the case of someone’s coverage, where two years ago this would be fully covered, but now it’s going over their coverage just due to material,” Esquivel explained.

In the meantime, Beakley is trying to stay positive, even with her neighbor’s trailer in pieces on her lawn.

“This morning, we were just laughing, and I just wrote the sign, you know, ‘trailer for sale, needs work,'” Beakley joked.