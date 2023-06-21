As days of triple-digit temperatures continue, a Georgetown farm adapts however it can to keep plants and animals safe.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — With more than a week of intense heat, local farmers said they’ve had to take extra measures to keep their crops and livestock safe.

Sweet Eats Fruit Farm in Georgetown hosts row upon row of flowers, vegetables, and fruit that guests can pick. The triple-digit heat has lead to extra water sessions for its produce, said Mau Morales, the farm’s agricultural manager.

“We used to irrigate them maybe once a week or every other week, but now we have to irrigate two times per week. That’s for all our products,” Morales said.

The farm is hosting its Sunflower festival during this latest heat wave. Jonni Meredith, co-owner, said customers have adapted what times they come in to pick their lot.

“They come out to see our animals, and see the property, and pick fruits and veggies and do all the things earlier in the day. We have field trips, they’re scheduled earlier in the day,” Meredith said.

The farm also has a petting zoo where Meredith serves as the animal manager. She said the amount of water given to the farm’s animals has also been ramped up the last few days.

Other measures, like misters and fans, have also been set up for their more heat-sensitive animals.

“Another thing that we do, especially for our bunnies is put a fan on them. We have a fan on our bunny hutch so that even at night, we can get some good airflow through there,” Meredith said.