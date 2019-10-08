Houston man inappropriately touched Round Rock boy at church event, police say

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A Houston man has been arrested after a 9-year-old Round Rock boy reported the man touched him inappropriately during a church event last month, according to an affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Steven Anthony Vina, 60, pulled the child into a bathroom stall during a religious vendor show at St. William Catholic Church in Round Rock on Sept. 7, removed the child’s pants and touched him inappropriately.

The boy’s mother reported the incident to police after her son told her what happened, despite the fact that Vina allegedly told the child that he’d “hit him” if he told.

During the investigation, the child described a man matching Vina as the man who did it. After being shown a photo of Vina, the child identified Vina as “the man who touched me.” The boy also said the man had been selling rosaries at the booth next to his family’s and that he’d also seen him at an event in Atlanta.

The investigation led police to identify MG Rosary as Vina’s business. An officer says he then went to Houston and met with Vina, where he asked the man if he knew why he was there.

Vina reportedly said — unprompted — that a young boy had been hanging around his booth and smiling a lot, which he “thought was strange,” according to the affidavit.

The officer says he asked Vina why he thought that would be the reason for the visit and Vina said he had been “racking his brain” trying to figure that out. The officer says Vina told him he’d gone to the bathroom several times that day and that he may have “brushed up” against a child, but that nothing inappropriate ever happened.

The officer says Vina became very animated and described himself as being “almost a homophobe” as he denied doing anything inappropriate. During the interview, Vina reportedly told the officer he was familiar with law enforcement questioning techniques and was certified in one of them.

“I responded that he should then understand that I felt he was displaying signs of deception verbally and non-verbally,” the officer wrote in the affidavit. “The defendant replied he was choosing his words very carefully so as to not say anything that ‘deceptive people say.'”

Vina was charged with first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault of a child and his bond was set at $100,000. He was also ordered to wear a GPS monitor. He bonded out of the Williamson County Jail on Monday.