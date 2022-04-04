CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — A SWAT team took a suspect into custody in Cedar Park early Monday morning.

Cedar Park police say authorities responded to a report of a disturbance in the 900 block of Elmwood Trail, near the street’s intersection with Rambling Trail, just east of Nelson Ranch Park, at 10:40 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they determined it was a family violence incident involving a weapon, and the suspect refused to come out of the home.

That’s when the Central Texas Regional SWAT team and negotiators were called in, CPPD said. After a “multi-hour tactical incident,” the suspect eventually came out and was arrested around 4:25 a.m.

“After that hard work, we were able to convince the suspect to come out,” CPPD said.

People who lived in the area were told to stay inside while the SWAT team talked with the suspect.

CPPD said there was another person inside the home but they were able to get out before law enforcement got to the scene.

It’s an active investigation, CPPD said, and more information about what happened will be released Tuesday.