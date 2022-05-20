GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The city of Georgetown has changed opening hours at its four city pools due to an ongoing lifeguard shortage.

The outdoor pool at the Georgetown Recreation Center and Williams Drive Pool will both open beginning Saturday, May 28. The other two city pools, Village Pool and River Ridge Pool, will remain closed until Friday, June 10.

The rec center pool will open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Beginning June 10, hours will extend to 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The pool is closed on Sundays.

Williams Drive Pool will be open 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week, beginning on May 28, but will be closed on Mondays beginning June 13.

Village Pool will open June 10, and will operate from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Monday. River Ridge Pool will open the same day and will be open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

Entrance fees are $2 for children aged 4-18, $3 for adults 19-54 and $2 for seniors aged 55 and older. Children aged 3 and under get in for free. Seasonal swim passes are available.

The city is still looking to hire lifeguards and swim instructors. Pay for lifeguards ranges from $10.50 to $16.50 an hour, depending on position and experience. A lifeguard certification will be provided.

You can get more info or apply on the city’s website.

Georgetown isn’t the only city struggling to hire lifeguards. The city of Austin confirmed to KXAN it will only open 15 of its 34 pools on June 6. An additional 550 lifeguards are needed to operate all city pools this summer.