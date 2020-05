JARRELL, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says no one was hurt in a house fire early Tuesday morning in the Sonterra Subdivision in the City of Jarrell.

Sheriff’s officials tell KXAN everyone was able to leave the home on Copper Lane and neighbors were evacuated but are not in danger. There is no word on what caused the fire.

The sheriff’s office first reported the fire at 1:19 a.m. Tuesday.