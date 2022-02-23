Homeless count scheduled in Williamson County after more than a decade

Senior man homeless wearing sweater and cloth gloves with sitting on cardboard and tying laces on shoes. Close up of asian man homeless in shelter and wear leather shoes boot and tie lace his shoes. (Courtesy: Getty Images)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — For the first time in 10 years, an organization recognized for helping people in crisis is leading a point-in-time count in Williamson County.

The Point-in-Time count organized by Endeavors surveys the number of people experiencing homelessness on a single night.

PIT data provides insights into the community’s homeless population and service gaps.

The count includes individuals and families in unsheltered locations such as cars, parks, streets/sidewalks as well as those in sheltered locations such as emergency shelters and transitional housing in Williamson County.

However, the survey acknowledges the challenges of tracking people experiencing homelessness because they use their social network to find a bed for the night.

Over 20 Endeavors employees are volunteering at the PIT count on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

In Austin/Travis County, Echo, a service organization in Austin recently canceled the point-in-time count due to “ongoing COVID-19 health risks.”

“Our community continues to track needs and demographics of the population we serve on a given day through the HMIS Snapshot that ECHO’s Research & Evaluation Team developed for the 2021 count we submitted to HUD,” said an Echo Spokesperson.

The information gathered in 2021 compiled monthly rather than yearly information from Echo’s person-level data base available to the public on the Homelessness Response System dashboard.

Instead of an in-person PIT Count, Echo providers organized a “Week in Action” at the end of January to discover housing and supportive service needs of the community.

KXAN’s Kaitlyn Karmout is following up on this story and will provide an update later Wednesday evening.