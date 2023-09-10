Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter has updated its adoption procedures to help ensure more permanent pet pairings. (Kelsey Thompson/KXAN)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — What’s a dreamier start to a Sunday than enjoying tea and treats with some furry friends?

The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter will host its Tea With Kittens fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Rose Haven Bakery & Event Venue, located at 12013 U.S. Hwy. 290 in Austin.

Attendees will be able to enjoy some tea and treats while snuggling up with kittens. Proceeds from the event will go to the WCRAS.

While the general event is free to the public — with just a donation of money or supplies requested at the door — private high tea party tables are available for purchase. Each ticket purchased includes the tea, sweet and savory scones, dessert served and cuddle times with kittens.

More details on the event are available online.