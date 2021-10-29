Here’s how Round Rock residents can get their packages securely delivered just in time for the holidays

FILE – In this Oct. 10, 2018, file photo Amazon Prime boxes are loaded on a cart for delivery in New York. Amazon, which is racing to deliver packages faster, is turning to its employees with a proposition: Quit your job and we’ll help you start a business delivering Amazon package. The offer, announced Monday, […]

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Operation Front Porch is returning for Round Rock residents just in time for the holiday season.

Round Rock police are offering the service, as the shopping season for the holidays begins. Residents can have their packages delivered to the police department instead of having them sent to their addresses.

To have your packages sent to RRPD, make sure you have the departments address listed for shipping:

[Your Name]

Round Rock Police Department

2701 North Mays Street

Round Rock, TX 78665

Packages may be accepted at RRPD during these dates and times:

Nov. 8 to Dec. 3, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 6 to Dec. 23, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Saturdays in December from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

No pick up on Sundays

RRPD said packages must be picked up within three days of arrival. Residents must bring a government-issued ID card and order/shipment proof of receipt. For parents picking up packages addressed to their kids, the parent must provide proof of guardianship or identification for the child.

The program is for Round Rock residents only. There is no charge for the service.