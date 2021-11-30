Have broken Christmas lights? Georgetown residents can recycle them for free

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Georgetown announced Tuesday that residents can recycle old or broken holiday string lights for free through the end of January.

This is the fifth year the city has offered the service, as a partnership with Texas Disposal Systems. Georgetown residents can drop off string lights only at three collection stations:

City of Georgetown Collection and Transfer Station (250 W. L. Walden Rd.)

Georgetown Municipal Complex (300-1 Industrial Ave.)

Georgetown Public Library (402 W. Eighth St.)

Residents of Sun City can also drop off lights at the Cowan Creek Pavilion (1433 Cool Spring Way).

The City stresses that lights should not be put in residential or commercial recycling bins, because they can damage sorting machines at the recycling center. In addition, yard art, inflatables and other holiday lighting will not be collected.

Last year, more than 3,000 pounds of Christmas lights were recycled.