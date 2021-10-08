Have a question for your doctor? Get your steps in at Walk with a Doc event this weekend in Liberty Hill

File – Tennis shoes (Source: Pixabay)

LIBERTY HILL, Texas (KXAN) — If you have a question for a physician, you can attend an event in Liberty Hill this weekend, while also getting your steps in.

Austin Regional Clinic-Liberty Hill Physician Krupaben Patel is encouraging Liberty Hill residents to attend their Walk with a Doc event on Oct. 9.

The event will take place at 9 a.m. in Lions Foundation Park on TX-332 Loop in Liberty Hill.

“We are going to be doing health topic discussion, physical activity and just a social connection in an outdoor setting,” Patel said.

Attendees will be able to have a brief conversation with Patel and other health care professionals about their questions or concerns.

“As the pandemic started, I see more and more patients work from home, they’re having a lot of isolation, a lot of physical and mental health issues, so I love to walk and bike, and so I think this is the best way to bring the community together and have a social connection, physical activity and talk to a doctor without any time constraints,” said Patel.

The Walk with a Doc program is free and pre-registration for the event is not required. The event will take place monthly every second Saturday.

