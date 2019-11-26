Greg Kelley one step closer to exoneration hearing

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has granted habeas corpus relief to Greg Kelley, bringing him one step closer to exoneration.

Kelley was convicted in 2014 and sentenced to 25 years in prison on an aggravated sexual assault against a child charge. However, in 2017 his defense argued another suspect could have been responsible for the crime. Kelley was released on bond pending an appeal when a Williamson County judge declared him innocent. On Nov. 6, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals overturned Kelley’s conviction.

Kelley was scheduled to appear in District Court Nov. 21 in Williamson County for an exoneration hearing, which would allow him to seek compensation for wrongful conviction. However, the hearing was postponed because they were still waiting for paperwork from the Court of Criminal Appeals that would send the case back to the lower court.

That paperwork granting habeas corpus relief was filed Monday, Nov. 25. Also that same day, the Court of Criminal Appeals accepted a request to speed up the process because both the defense and prosecution agreed with its decision to overturn the conviction.

Now the exoneration hearing in Williamson County can be rescheduled. It is not known yet when it will take place.