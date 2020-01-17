‘Greetings from Georgetown, Texas’ mural may become local Instagram favorite

The Georgetown City Council approved plans for a large, colorful mural to be painted on the side of a local pharmacy. (City of Georgetown photo)

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A blank wall on the side of a pharmacy may soon become the next best spot to stop and snap a picture in Georgetown.

The Georgetown City Council approved plans Tuesday for a large, colorful mural that will be painted onto the western wall at Gus’s Drug, located at 702 E. University Avenue.

On one side of the mural, it will read “Greetings from Georgetown, Texas” in a font reminiscent of a vintage postcard. The following local attractions will also be painted inside each of the letters of Georgetown:

G – Lake Georgetown

E – Public Library

O – Blue Hole Park

R – Downtown Buildings

G – Field of Honor

E – Shotgun House

T – Palace Theatre

O – Southwestern University

W – Georgetown ISD Hammerlun Center

N – Historic Williamson County courthouse

The other side of the mural will depict red poppies with the words “Red Poppy Capital.” The flowers are a signature symbol for the city since it hosts the Red Poppy Festival every spring.

The pharmacy worked with local artist Sarah Blankenship on the design. According to a press release from the city, she will coordinate with community volunteers to help her paint the mural.

It’s unclear how long the project will take to complete or when the work will begin.

The city noted that this project is the first public art mural to go through the new commercial mural process through the Georgetown Arts and Culture Board.