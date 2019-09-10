Grassroots Leadership files lawsuit against ICE, T. Don Hutto Residential Center

Grassroots Leadership filed a lawsuit related to documents about the T. Don Hutto Center (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Grassroots Leadership is unhappy the T. Don Hutto Residential Center remains open, filing a lawsuit against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Monday claiming it violated the Freedom of Information Act.

Williamson County Commissioners terminated the T. Don Hutto’s contract with ICE and CoreCivic in a June 2018 vote.

Since then, the center remains open after ICE announced a new temporary contract extension with CoreCivic in January 2019 for maintenance of the facility.

GRL hopes its suit will compel federal court to release the requested contract and procurement documentation.

GRL, a non-profit organization headquartered in Austin, claims in its press release:

ICE has refused to provide any documentation of this new contract or its compliance with federal procurement law following two Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests submitted by Grassroots Leadership

GRL states in its release that it has been eight months since the WCC terminated T. Don Hutto’s contract. They want to know “how long the contract extension will last, and how ICE was able to enter a new contract with a private corporation without engaging in a competitive bidding process as designated in federal procurement law.”

On Tuesday, the group announced the litigation publicly outside the federal courthouse in Austin along with community members and advocates.

The non-profit’s goal is to “end the abuse and confinement of 512 immigrant women who remain detained” at the facility in Taylor, Texas — a facility Grassroots Leadership considers a “detention center,” per its press release.

KXAN has reached out to ICE and Williamson County for comment.