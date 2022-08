Grass fire in Thrall prompts evacuations of two homes (Photo from Williamson County ESD)

THRALL, Texas (KXAN) — Two homes were evacuated in Thrall after a grass fire broke out there.

Williamson County Emergency Services District #10 tweeted the fire, named the Huffy Fire, is approximately 65 acres. Forward progression has stopped, crews said.

Multiple agencies are responding, including the Texas A&M Forest Service.

