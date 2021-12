CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — A grass fire that affected traffic in Cedar Park near the Avery Ranch and South Bell Boulevards intersection Tuesday is no longer an issue, the Cedar Park Police Department said in an update.

Police first alerted drivers to the grass fire on Twitter at around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Cedar Park PD said it was also aware of several intersections in the city with no working traffic lights. However, in its update, the department said all signals are now working properly again.