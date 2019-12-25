Granger ISD mourns the loss of student killed in crash

GRANGER, Texas (KXAN) — A Granger High School student has died after a crash on Texas Highway 95 near FM 1331 in between Taylor and Granger.

The crash, between a motorcycle and a truck, killed 17-year-old Travis Miller Monday night, according to Granger Superintendent Randy Willis.

“It is with a heavy heart that we reach out to our community with sad news that coach Brock Miller’s son, Travis, tragically passed away yesterday (Monday) evening in an accident,” Willis said in a statement to KXAN.

Miller was a senior that played football and basketball at Granger High School. His dad, Brock Miller, is a Granger ISD teacher and the head coach of the Granger girls basketball team.

Superintendent Willis said the senior “was truly one of our best and brightest and was deeply involved in our school and greater community.”

The school district will be holding a circle of support for students, teachers, staff and community on Thursday, Dec. 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the high school gym.