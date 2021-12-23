Granger family honors teen killed in crash, raises motorcycle awareness

Travis Miller’s mother holds a sign on the intersection where he died in 2019.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Christmas 2021 will be Careta Miller’s third without her son Travis.

“I just miss him, and nothing’s the same,” she said, crying.

Travis Miller was 17 years old when he died. He was on his way home from work at H-E-B when his parents say a truck didn’t yield at the intersection of Texas Highway 95 and FM 1331.

“He should be off doing Army stuff and coming home for the holidays,” Careta said.

A memorial for Travis stays up year-round at the gas station on the corner. Every Dec. 23, the day Travis died, his family plans to stand near the intersection holding reflective signs to raise awareness about motorcycle safety.

“If we can have people stop at a stop sign just twice. Just three seconds, to look for that person on the bike,” his mother said.

According to AAA, holiday travel is up 32% from last year, with about 95% of Texans expected to take some kind of road trip during the year-end holiday season.

Careta hopes to reach those drivers that come through.

Travis was a senior at Granger High School when he died. Multiple scholarships for graduating seniors are set up in his name. Donations can be made through Granger National Bank.