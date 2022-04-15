AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) — Gov. Greg Abbott issued disaster declarations for Bell County and Williamson County in response to severe weather which impacted the communities on Tuesday.

The storm produced heavy rain, large hail, damaging winds, and multiple tornadoes.

A tornado touched down near the Williamson-Bell County line Tuesday evening, moving toward Salado. The tornado caused significant damage to homes, businesses and more than 20 people were injured as a result.

Texans who experienced damage as a result of the severe weather are encouraged to report their damages to the Texas Division of Emergency Management’s (TDEM) iSTAT survey.

The voluntary survey, available in both English and Spanish, can be accessed by visiting damage.tdem.texas.gov.

The survey helps emergency management officials gain an understanding of damages that occurred during the severe weather.

Tuesday’s storm comes less than one month after Central Texas was rocked by a widespread tornado outbreak on March 1.

You can view the disaster declaration for Bell County here.

You can view the disaster declaration for Williamson County here.