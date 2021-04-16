Georgetown voters to see $90M mobility bond on May ballot

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Early voting for the May election is just two days away, and Georgetown voters can expect to see a $90 million mobility bond on their ballot.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in the last decade, the City of Georgetown has nearly doubled in size which is why council members decided to put the road projects bond in front of voters.

“We’ve been one of the fastest growing cities in the country,” said Georgetown City Manager David Morgan. “With over 50,000 in population, that has caused impacts on our roadways.”

This is the second mobility bond to be brought to the table in the last six years. In 2015, voters approved a more than $100 million bond to fund projects over a 10-year period.

The new $90 million bond proposal would address 10 projects totaling $120 million. The remaining $30 million would come from the leftover voter-approved 2008 and 2015 bond funding.

“An example of that is Shell Road,” Morgan said. Shell Road was included in the 2015 bond design only, so authorization used for that type of project is being applied and now what we are asking is for voters to consider actually doing the construction — widening Shell Road.”

Other projects attached to the bond include adding an additional two lanes to a section of D.B Wood Road at nearly $19 million. The largest project includes making changes to the SE Inner Loop at $32 million.

“This would have a 3-cent tax rate on a property tax rate increase if implemented,” Morgan said

With the average home in Georgetown assessed around $270,000, that rate would come out to around an $80 increase per year.