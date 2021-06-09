Georgetown voters may decide whether all alcohol beverages can be sold in more areas

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Georgetown community members, in addition to H-E-B representatives, are pushing for alcohol sales rules in areas of Georgetown to change.

Texas Petition Strategies released a petition on June 7 which addressed the inconsistencies in alcohol sale rules in Georgetown. The petition allows for a vote for the legal sale of all alcoholic beverages, including mixed drinks.

In 2004, City of Georgetown voters approved beer and wine sales in retail stores and mixed beverage sales in restaurants. In 2010, voters approved all alcohol sales inside the city limits.

A development community known as “Wolf Lakes Village” was annexed into the Georgetown’s city limits in 2017, but a “wet-dry” status that was in effect before the annexation remains in place — even though hotels, restaurants, movie theaters and grocery stores are set to be built there.

In order to have the rules apply to all of Georgetown, state law requires an election to be held in the current boundaries of the city.

Petition representatives must gather 10,400 signatures of City of Georgetown voters by July 9 in order to be included on the November ballot. Petition officials plan to canvass in nearby neighborhoods and say voters will also be able to sign petitions at both existing H-E-B stores in Georgetown.