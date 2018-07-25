Georgetown teams up with Lyft to offer rides up to $10

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Lyft sign. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for Lyft)

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — In a limited-time promotion, the city of Georgetown has teamed up with ride-hailing company Lyft to provide up to $10 for rides that start inside city limits.

The city is using the promotion to learn about ride-hailing use in the city. Lyft passengers are responsible for the first $2 of their ride, while the city will cover up to $10 after that. The passenger will pay any additional cost beyond that.

The city says the promotion is limited to 10 riders per customer.

“Transportation networking companies have become one piece of the puzzle as it relates to regional mobility solutions, and the city looks forward to partnering with Lyft during this pilot program to study how ridesharing can provide benefits to our region," said Mayor Dale Ross.

To use the promotion on a Lyft ride in Georgetown, download the Lyft app on an iPhone or Android smartphone and set up a Lyft account using a credit card.

Then add the code GTOWNTX18 to the promo section of the Lyft app before you request your ride.

Note that you must be in “personal” mode for the code to apply. You will only need to enter the code one time. Once you have requested your ride, “applied credit” is displayed on the ride payment screen.

The city says ride data available to them after the pilot will not include names or addresses of riders or any credit card information.