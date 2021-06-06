Georgetown suspends memorial brick program after concerns some bricks honored Confederate soldiers

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Georgetown has suspended a memorial brick program at the Williamson County Courthouse following concerns some bricks honored Confederate soldiers.

“We conducted a background review of the memorial brick program due to the recent concerns raised about certain bricks honoring Confederate soldiers,” City Manager David Morgan said in a June 2 letter to the Williamson County Historical Commission, which oversees the program.

The letter goes on to say while the concerns initially sparked the city to look at the program, officials ultimately found there was no formal agreement between the City of Georgetown and the historical commission.

“…the City will require a formal agreement that is approved by the City Council before moving forward,” Morgan said in the letter.

The agreement for the brick program will need to include parameters, a process for applying for bricks and an expanded role for the city, according to the City of Georgetown. Officials hope the options are presented to city council before summer’s end. Existing bricks will also be addressed.

City officials estimate the program, which honors war veterans, has been around for more than a decade. Bricks are installed near the Williamson County Courthouse on the four corners of the square.

Right now, the city isn’t involved in approving or reviewing bricks. City crews do however install bricks when asked by the historical commission, according to the city.

The Williamson County Historical Commission website reflects the program has been suspended.

Residents have previously raised concerns about the Confederate soldier statue that also sits outside the courthouse. It was constructed in 1916.