Georgetown reviewing its 2030 master plan amid population boom

GEORGETOWN (KXAN) — Just 30 minutes north of Austin, Georgetown has become one of the fastest growing cities in the United States. According to the most recent data, about 20,000 people have moved there between 2010 and 2016.

Milton and Anne Jordan, a retired couple who moved to Georgetown 13 year ago, said their city has changed a lot in the last decade.

"We have seen a lot of people come and go. We have a lot of young families in our neighborhood now," Anne Jordan said.

All those new homes and new residents mean a window of opportunity for developers.

"The P. Terry's of the world, the bigger retailers [and] restaurant groups of the world wanted to be here, as well as Austin players wanted to be here to serve this growing community," explained Kevin Hunter, CFO and COO of Central Southwest Texas Development.

Hunter's company broke ground Tuesday on their new 42 acre, 250,000 sq. ft. retail center. It's at the corner of I-35 and Highway 29.

"When we did our analysis, we have determined there's a void in this area where the community, from a retail standpoint, a restaurant standpoint, is underserved," Hunter said.

He said about 80% of the space is spoken for already. He said you can expect to see restaurants and medical offices like "Mama Fu's, P. Terry's, Jason's Deli, Austin Regional Clinic, Aspen Dental, Jersey Mike's [and] Verizon."

Mayor Dale Ross said he welcomes this development, and as more development comes to Georgetown, he wants the city to work on its long-term plan.

"What do you want our city to look like in 2030, and we want to hear from everybody," he said. "Georgetown is known for its long-term strategic plan, whether it's going to 100% renewable energy with contracts over 20-25 years, or the way we do land development."

The 2030 plan the city is reviewing right now, Ross said, is a top to bottom review of their building code.

"Where do we need the businesses, and where do we need the residences, and what does that look like," he said.

"This is a pro-development area," said Hunter. "They understand that development is complex, and they understand how to work through issues that come with development."

Tuesday, several community meetings were held so the residents can provide input.

Jordan told us she hopes the city will address traffic issues and help preserve the "small town feel" of Georgetown.

"The neighborhood look is important. It's important out there in the new development. It's also important in town," she said.

If you live in Georgetown and missed Tuesday's meetings, you can take an online survey here.