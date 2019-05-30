Georgetown residents will see an average increase of $5.93 on electric bills Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Utilities meter energy bill power Georgetown residents will see an average increase of $5.93 on electric bills Utilities meter energy bill power prev next

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Georgetown recently announced that beginning June 1, residents will see an average increase of $5.93 on their electric bills.

The $0.00625 per kilowatt hour increase follows an initial increase in February that was expected to be reduced in September.

The city says the power cost adjustment — or PCA — will compensate for the ups and downs in purchase power cost and will make sure the electric fund remains stable. Georgetown PCA prices have increased and decreased several times in the past in response to changing energy prices.

The increase will result in a new total PCA of $0.02375 per kilowatt hour.

According to the city, the average customer uses 949 kilowatt hours per month. During the summer, the average use increases to 1,600 kilowatt hours, resulting in an increase to $10 on their monthly bill.

City Manager David Morgan said a large reduction in pricing this year is unlikely.

“As we get through this fiscal year, we will revisit the PCA,” Morgan said. “Based on the current performance of the city’s energy contracts and uncertainty regarding the energy costs this summer, fully reducing the PCA may not be possible.”