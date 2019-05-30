Williamson County

Georgetown residents will see an average increase of $5.93 on electric bills

By:
Posted: May 29, 2019 / 05:22 PM CDT / Updated: May 29, 2019 / 07:05 PM CDT

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Georgetown recently announced that beginning June 1, residents will see an average increase of $5.93 on their electric bills.

The $0.00625 per kilowatt hour increase follows an initial increase in February that was expected to be reduced in September.

The city says the power cost adjustment — or PCA — will compensate for the ups and downs in purchase power cost and will make sure the electric fund remains stable. Georgetown PCA prices have increased and decreased several times in the past in response to changing energy prices. 

The increase will result in a new total PCA of $0.02375 per kilowatt hour. 

According to the city, the average customer uses 949 kilowatt hours per month. During the summer, the average use increases to 1,600 kilowatt hours, resulting in an increase to $10 on their monthly bill.

City Manager David Morgan said a large reduction in pricing this year is unlikely. 

“As we get through this fiscal year, we will revisit the PCA,” Morgan said. “Based on the current performance of the city’s energy contracts and uncertainty regarding the energy costs this summer, fully reducing the PCA may not be possible.”

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Williamson County Stories

Trending Video

  • In court, opponents to pipeline through Hays county call for more oversight

    In court, opponents to pipeline through Hays county call for more oversight

  • Women are cold at work and there's a reason

    Women are cold at work and there's a reason

  • Man stabbed on Anderson Mill Road near bus stop

    Man stabbed on Anderson Mill Road near bus stop

  • Beerland workers strike; say they haven't been paid since March

    Beerland workers strike; say they haven't been paid since March

  • Condo complex residents say new bus lanes will affect trash disposal

    Condo complex residents say new bus lanes will affect trash disposal

  • Austin bracing for deficit after property tax revenue cap passes

    Austin bracing for deficit after property tax revenue cap passes

  • CLEAT headquarters vandalized

    CLEAT headquarters vandalized

  • Multiple efforts in the works to clean the San Marcos River

    Multiple efforts in the works to clean the San Marcos River

  • Georgetown residents will see an average increase of $5.93 on electric bills

    Georgetown residents will see an average increase of $5.93 on electric bills

  • In court, opponents to pipeline through Hays county call for more oversight

    In court, opponents to pipeline through Hays county call for more oversight

  • In September, Texas plumbers will go unlicensed and unregulated

    In September, Texas plumbers will go unlicensed and unregulated

  • Women are cold at work and there's a reason

    Women are cold at work and there's a reason

  • Texans still recovering from Harvey as a new hurricane season begins

    Texans still recovering from Harvey as a new hurricane season begins

  • Proposed new road would aim to help WilCo traffic

    Proposed new road would aim to help WilCo traffic

  • Austin athletes competing on American Ninja Warrior

    Austin athletes competing on American Ninja Warrior

  • In protesting your appraisal, convenience comes at a cost

    In protesting your appraisal, convenience comes at a cost

  • Jeopardy! host says he's in 'near remission' after cancer treatment

    Jeopardy! host says he's in 'near remission' after cancer treatment

  • Two pools will open late after rebuilds; city monitoring several others for problems

    Two pools will open late after rebuilds; city monitoring several others for problems

  • Amber Alert issued for East Texas 2-year-old believed to be in grave danger
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Amber Alert issued for East Texas 2-year-old believed to be in grave danger

  • TSA collected $960K in loose change left behind at security checks last year

    TSA collected $960K in loose change left behind at security checks last year

  • City issues cease-and-desist order for private border wall

    City issues cease-and-desist order for private border wall

  • Disaster aid bill again blocked in House by GOP conservative

    Disaster aid bill again blocked in House by GOP conservative

  • Dripping Springs mom launches US 290 safety efforts after close calls

    Dripping Springs mom launches US 290 safety efforts after close calls

  • Construction debris is a year-long eyesore, threatening wildlife in Manor

    Construction debris is a year-long eyesore, threatening wildlife in Manor

  • School finance reform leaves Austin ISD with a major surplus

    School finance reform leaves Austin ISD with a major surplus

  • Multiple break-ins in one school year at Decker Middle School

    Multiple break-ins in one school year at Decker Middle School

  • Homeowner and man killed in Hays Co shooting 'did know each other'
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Homeowner and man killed in Hays Co shooting 'did know each other'

  • Vaping at Burnet CISD comes with big consequences

    Vaping at Burnet CISD comes with big consequences

  • Eight state Constitutional changes will be decided in November

    Eight state Constitutional changes will be decided in November

  • Congress/Oltorf HEB is getting a huge remodel

    Congress/Oltorf HEB is getting a huge remodel

  • Travelers seek refunds from Via Air after ABIA stops service

    Travelers seek refunds from Via Air after ABIA stops service

  • Major $11M investment to bring more funny road safety boards, cameras to I-35

    Major $11M investment to bring more funny road safety boards, cameras to I-35

  • Packed courtroom as Kinder Morgan pipeline lawsuit arguments begin

    Packed courtroom as Kinder Morgan pipeline lawsuit arguments begin

  • Police search for 3 suspects after woman shot in southeast Austin

    Police search for 3 suspects after woman shot in southeast Austin

  • Atmospheric "cap" keeping rain at bay

    Atmospheric "cap" keeping rain at bay

  • Burnet CISD will adopt stricter consequences for vaping next year

    Burnet CISD will adopt stricter consequences for vaping next year

  • Airline at center of KXAN investigation is out at ABIA

    Airline at center of KXAN investigation is out at ABIA

  • Man in custody after firing shots inside south Austin home during SWAT response

    Man in custody after firing shots inside south Austin home during SWAT response

  • Disaster aid bill hits a roadblock — again

    Disaster aid bill hits a roadblock — again

  • Food Expiration Labels Are Changing

    Food Expiration Labels Are Changing

  • Father of man killed in Hays Co shooting: 'We want the truth'

    Father of man killed in Hays Co shooting: 'We want the truth'

  • Trail under First Street Bridge to be transformed with major project

    Trail under First Street Bridge to be transformed with major project

  • Burnout is a real medical condition, World Health Organization says
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Burnout is a real medical condition, World Health Organization says

  • AISD seniors don cap and gown for graduation ceremonies at Frank Erwin Center
    Copyright by KXAN - All rights reserved

    AISD seniors don cap and gown for graduation ceremonies at Frank Erwin Center

  • Group vowing to build border wall puts up New Mexico segment

    Group vowing to build border wall puts up New Mexico segment

  • Lasers used to blast away bad breath

    Lasers used to blast away bad breath

  • Liberty Hill TCEQ Violation

    Liberty Hill TCEQ Violation

  • Anti-Pipeline Protest

    Anti-Pipeline Protest

  • Governor Abbott Vietnam Book

    Governor Abbott Vietnam Book

  • Dan Patrick One on One

    Dan Patrick One on One

  • New therapy to treat cedar allergies long-term coming soon
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    New therapy to treat cedar allergies long-term coming soon

  • House Sine Die

    House Sine Die

  • Governor accepts Whitley resignation as Secretary of State

    Governor accepts Whitley resignation as Secretary of State

  • Bill to make college credit easier to transfer heads to Governor's desk

    Bill to make college credit easier to transfer heads to Governor's desk

  • First monument to honor all WWI veterans coming to Washington, D.C.

    First monument to honor all WWI veterans coming to Washington, D.C.

  • Trade school or college? Students weigh the options ahead of graduation

    Trade school or college? Students weigh the options ahead of graduation

  • Vietnam War Veteran Al Cantu discusses new book and thoughts

    Vietnam War Veteran Al Cantu discusses new book and thoughts

  • ‘Dead suspect loophole' fix stripped from open records bill

    ‘Dead suspect loophole' fix stripped from open records bill

  • Snake discovered in north Texas Walmart grocery cart

    Snake discovered in north Texas Walmart grocery cart

  • Downtown Austin triathlon returns for Memorial Day race

    Downtown Austin triathlon returns for Memorial Day race

More Stories

Trending Gallery

PHOTOS: Inside the 2019 Indy 500 Snake Pit
PHOTOS: Inside the 2019 Indy 500 Snake Pit

PHOTOS: Inside the 2019 Indy 500 Snake Pit

Big Race - Indy /

Trending Stories

Don't Miss