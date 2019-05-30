Georgetown residents will see an average increase of $5.93 on electric bills
GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Georgetown recently announced that beginning June 1, residents will see an average increase of $5.93 on their electric bills.
The $0.00625 per kilowatt hour increase follows an initial increase in February that was expected to be reduced in September.
The city says the power cost adjustment — or PCA — will compensate for the ups and downs in purchase power cost and will make sure the electric fund remains stable. Georgetown PCA prices have increased and decreased several times in the past in response to changing energy prices.
The increase will result in a new total PCA of $0.02375 per kilowatt hour.
According to the city, the average customer uses 949 kilowatt hours per month. During the summer, the average use increases to 1,600 kilowatt hours, resulting in an increase to $10 on their monthly bill.
City Manager David Morgan said a large reduction in pricing this year is unlikely.
“As we get through this fiscal year, we will revisit the PCA,” Morgan said. “Based on the current performance of the city’s energy contracts and uncertainty regarding the energy costs this summer, fully reducing the PCA may not be possible.”
Southeast Loop Study provides travel route options through east Williamson Co.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A Southeast Loop Study for Williamson County is being released that will explore connection options for east/west between State Highway 130 and Farm to Market Road 3349. It will also look at north/south travel at US 79.
The project was introduced by Precinct 4 Commissioner Russ Boles and its goal is to provide better safety while traveling across eastern Williamson County as well as a plan to adapt with the growth of the region.
Williamson County was recently labeled as the fifth-fastest growing county in Texas by the U.S. Census Bureau. The study is a step by the county to proactively prepare for an influx in cars and people in the future.Read the Full Article
UPDATE: 1 killed, 2 hurt after 3-car wreck on SH 29 west of Georgetown
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people were hurt and one died after a three-car collision on State Highway 29 west of Georgetown Tuesday morning, according to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.
The collision was first reported at about 8:30 a.m. near the 6200 block of East SH 29. The wreck appears to be near the Cimarron Hills Golf & Country Club.Read the Full Article
Liberty Hill facing violations for chlorine and sewage found in the San Gabriel River
As families hit the water to cool off on this Memorial Day, a new, popular swimming spot isn't very crowded. In the heat of the afternoon, only a handful of families were out enjoying the San Gabriel River at Garey Park in Georgetown.
Some people tell KXAN they are steering clear of the water due to recent health concerns for swimmers, dogs and fish -- problems the state's environmental agency says originated upstream at the Liberty Hill Wastewater Treatment Plant.
A new investigation report released this month by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality cited the city of Liberty Hill with a violation for releasing 3,000 gallons of only partially treated wastewater into the river. At the outflow spot where the plant released treated wastewater, an investigator found sewage 18-inches deep sitting at the bottom of the river, along with blood worms. When he showed the plant personnel pictures of the problem, staff said they were unaware of a sewage release. Eight days later the city filed a noncompliance form indicating a problem that cause it to release wastewater that wasn't fully treated between March 16 and 17.Read the Full Article
