GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN — People in Williamson County rallied at the courthouse for the We the People March on Saturday.

It’s a way for communities to talk about issues in government and coincides with the march in Washington D.C.

Organizers say they wanted to remind elected officials that they work for us.

There are 50 similar marches throughout the United States and a few overseas.

The march in Georgetown was one of two being held in Texas.