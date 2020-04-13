Georgetown program that serves adults with special needs goes virtual

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A local program that serves adults with special needs is getting creative with virtual options during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Brookwood Staff in Georgetown is providing its community with daily videos and zoom calls about exercise routines, daily devotionals, games and songs.

“It didn’t take much for our staff to create a virtual teaching and experiences for our citizens and we have 80 citizens that we are reaching out to four times a day,” said Erin Kiltz, the founder of Brookwood in Georgetown.

The programs serves those 80 people across Williamson and Travis counties.

Though orders to stay at home are in effect, the program is seeking to keep its participants working, by reducing tuition by 50% to help with financial hardship and keeping their cafe and store open for online ordering and curbside pickup.