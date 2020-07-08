Georgetown police SUV vandalized outside officer’s home

Police are asking for help identifying who vandalized a marked police SUV in Georgetown with spray paint. (Georgetown Police Department)

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Police are asking for help finding whoever vandalized a marked SUV parked outside of an officer’s home in Georgetown.

The Georgetown Police Department shared a picture on Facebook showing where someone wrote and drew on the vehicle with red spray paint. Police said the vandalism happened sometime between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

Police said this took place outside the officer’s home in a neighborhood off Leander Road in Georgetown.

Capt. Roland Waits, the police department’s public information officer, told KXAN that the city fleet services team removed the graffiti Wednesday not long after it was discovered.

Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody posted a tweet to his more than 43,000 followers sharing information about what happened.

Georgetown PD seeking information on criminal mischief. pic.twitter.com/VUn97Tzs03 — Williamson County Sheriff Chody (@SheriffChody) July 8, 2020

Police are asking anyone with information to call 512-930-3510.