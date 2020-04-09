Georgetown Police: Man wearing mask wanted for alleged home invasion, robbery

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Georgetown police are looking for a suspect in an alleged home invasion and robbery April 6.

Police say a man held the homeowner at gunpoint, ordered the homeowner to the ground, took money and then fled the home in the 5100 block of Hidden Springs Trail.

Officers used drone equipment to search the area, but they couldn’t find the suspect.

The suspect is described as a man with dark complexion, between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8, 150 pounds with short, dark hair. He was wearing blue jeans, a T-shirt and a black medical mask.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Georgetown police at 512-930-2746.