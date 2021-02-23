Georgetown police search for missing 47-year-old woman

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The Georgetown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 47-year-old woman.

Police say Julie Marie Hall was last seen at her residence in Georgetown Friday morning (Feb. 19). She has no known history of medical or mental health issues, according to Georgetown PD. She didn’t show up for work on Monday and hasn’t been heard from since that Friday morning.

She is described as a white woman around 5’1″ tall with brown hair and blue eyes and a medium build.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts can call Georgetown PD at (512) 930-2746.