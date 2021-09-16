Georgetown police officer who began serving in January dies from COVID-19

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A Georgetown Police Department officer and Air Force veteran has died after a battle with COVID-19.

The department announced on social media Thursday Officer Michelle Gattey was 44 years old. She served for more than two decades in the U.S. Air Force before coming to Georgetown PD and working as an intern.

During her internship, the department explained she decided to take the next step to serve her community as a police officer. She attended the police academy in 2020 and only began serving on the force in January 2021.

She was set to be the department’s next victim’s services coordinator, according to Georgetown PD.

“Officer Gattey will be remembered for her wonderful smile, her soft-spoken manner, and her commitment to our country and our community,” the police department wrote. “She truly exemplified what it means to have a servant heart.”

Georgetown PD is not the only local law enforcement agency to experience losses of its officers due to COVID-19. The Austin Police Department is mourning two officers killed by the virus — both of which died in the same week.

APD late last month changed some of its workflow practices to limit officers’ in-person interactions and hopefully cut down on the spread of the virus.