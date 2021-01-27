Georgetown police lieutenant dies from pancreatic cancer

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Georgetown Police Lieutenant Craig Murray died Tuesday after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer, according to the Georgetown Police Department. Lieutenant Murray served the community for nearly 25 years, starting with the City of Georgetown in 1997.

Georgetown police released a statement on Murray’s death on Wednesday.

“Craig was the consummate professional who loved his family, his police department, and the law enforcement profession. He was a scholar, a statesman, and his warrior spirit allowed him to fight this disease and stay with us longer than most could have withstood – and for that we are eternally grateful.”

Murray was diagnosed with stage 3 pancreatic cancer in September 2018. Police say Murray went through “numerous chemotherapy cycles and two surgeries all while continuing to serve the citizens of Georgetown.”

Murray graduated from Southwest Texas State. He was promoted to sergeant in 2001 and to lieutenant in 2011. Murray “received numerous awards and certificates of recognition, including a Lifesaving Award in 2001,” Georgetown police say.