Georgetown police investigating after woman nearly taken by two men in Berry Creek neighborhood

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Georgetown police are investigating Friday afternoon after a woman was almost taken by two men in a neighborhood.

According to a Tweet from the Georgetown Police Department, it happened around noon in the 30400 block of Oak Tree Drive, which is in a neighborhood near Berry Creek, near a golf cart entrance. Maps show a country club in the area.

Georgetown PD said an 18-year-old woman was approached by a man wearing khaki pants and a green shirt. He reportedly tried to pull her into a black truck with a trailer attached.

Police said the trailer was a rusty brown, and the truck may have had a flag sticker on the back window.

Another man in the front passenger seat of the truck was described as having a mustache, police said.

Georgetown PD asks anyone with information to call (512) 930-3510.