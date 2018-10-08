Georgetown police investigate 4 vandalism cases in Quail Valley neighborhood
GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) -- Georgetown police are investigating four cases of vandalism in the Quail Valley neighborhood that happened early Sunday morning.
Residents who live in the area say someone spray painted vehicles and mail boxes along Quail Valley Drive in between Hunters Glen and Smith Branch. The neighborhood is south of State Highway 29 and just west of Southwestern Boulevard.
Police say three vehicles and one mail box were tagged with blue and white spray paint with the letter G. They think this may have a connection to Georgetown High because the vandals used the school's colors.
"There's probably a couple different ways you could have done it without actually permanently destructing property," says James Stockton, whose property was vandalized.
Based on the cost of the damage from this graffiti, the people behind it could be facing fines of around $6,000, police say.
