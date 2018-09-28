Georgetown police ask for help locating missing juvenile runaway
GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Georgetown police are asking for help finding a missing runaway Thursday.
Police say 14-year-old Josie Gowens was dropped off at school on Tuesday but never reported to her classes.
Authorities believe she might be in the Austin area with other teenagers.
She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with "CC" on the front left, light blue jeans with torn fabric, black tennis shoes and carrying a blue backpack.
Anyone who knows anything regarding Josie's whereabouts is asked to call Georgetown police at 512-930-3510.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
