Georgetown PD investigates fight at middle school, 1 man arrested

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The Georgetown Police Department said it is investigating a fight that broke out at Tippit Middle School Monday morning stemming from the bullying of several teenage girls. A 37-year-old man was arrested during the incident.

Officers and school administrators responded to the fight at 8:15 a.m. Police are still looking at videos and talking with witnesses and victims, according to Georgetown PD.

Officers believe “the assault was a continuation of a bullying event involving multiple 13-14 year old females.”

Georgetown PD said not much information will be released, because most of those involved are children.

Barkee Faust, 37, was arrested at the scene on an assault on a peace officer charge. Georgetown PD said more charges could be pending, as the investigation unfolds and is reviewed by the county attorney’s office.

KXAN has reached out to the Georgetown Independent School District to gather more details about the incident. We will update this article when we hear back.