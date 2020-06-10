Georgetown Palace Theater to reopen Friday

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A popular local theater is reopening its doors Friday, along with other live theaters across Texas.

The Georgetown Palace Theater announced Wednesday over Facebook that it will reopen with additional safeguards in place to protect patrons and cast members.

The Palace said it will reopen June 12, first as a movie theater with an outdoor showing of the movie Grease, and then Hairspray the following weekend.

According to the Palace, later in June, it will be hosting a series of live music events on its Springer Stage. It will also premiere the play Boeing! Boeing! on July 24, which will run through August 16. The theater announced it unfortunately had to cancel the remaining performances of Sweet Charity.

The Georgetown Theater’s new season will begin in September with Grease and Steel Magnolias. Steel Magnolias will kick off at the Smith Performance Center on September 4. Grease will begin on the Springer Stage on September 18.

“Due to reduced capacity and social distancing measures, make sure to get your seats as soon as possible, since we know these shows will sell out quickly,” the Georgetown Palace Theater said in its Facebook post.

The Palace said it is also continuing in online camps for June. They are currently taking registrations for the in-person camps that begin June 29.

Flex Passes for the 2020-2021 season are available on the theater’s website now.