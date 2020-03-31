Georgetown nursery stays open, sees uptick in vegetable sales

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — At a time when staying home means saving lives, people are concerned with packed home and garden stores.

KXAN has received several emails from people upset with the number of people at home and garden stores, many of them of the “big box” variety. KXAN’s Kaitlyn Karmout stopped by a local nursery that’s staying open to see what it’s doing about social distancing.

“People are spending most of their time outside,” said Ethan Serna, Hillside Nursery Employee. “They’re gardening, taking care of their plants.”

The Hillside Nursery in Georgetown has been in Ethan Serna’s family for nearly two decades. It’s how his family is able to put dinner on their table.

Traffic at the nursery has been non-stop, even since the stay-at-home order was put into place. Other nurseries around Central Texas, however, haven’t shared the same fate. KXAN stopped at the Natural Gardener in southwest Austin — its doors are closed.

“We were fortunate to be one of the essential businesses to remain open,” Serna said.

Serna says the Hillside Nursery is considered essential because it sells vegetables, provides erosion protections and landscaping.

The nursery is located in Sun City Georgetown, an area with a population of primarily older adults. They’re the most vulnerable during this time, and Serna recognizes that.

“A lot of older people live in this area. People can’t really travel around,” he said.

​​So, Hillside Nursery is offering curbside pickup. People order online, and their flowers or vegetables are brought to their cars. Vegetables are a hot commodity at the nursery right now.

“Vegetables and seed skyrocket through the roof,” Serna said. “Even our wholesale suppliers are running low.”

Serna said he believes an unusual amount of people are buying his vegetables and seeds because of grocery store shortages.

He’s thankful he’s able to brighten the people of Sun City’s day during this unknown time … ​And keep up with the state ordinance.

​”Everybody seems to be doing the social distancing pretty well,” Serna said.