Georgetown mosquito trap tests positive for West Nile Virus

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A mosquito trap in Georgetown tested positive for West Nile Virus, health officials said.

The sample was collected from a trap near Diamond Dove Trail and Airport Road, according to the Williamson County and Cities Health District.

The health district says in 2021, there have been eight mosquito sample pools that have tested positive for West Nile Virus in Williamson County.

There have been no reported incidents of human infection of the West Nile Virus in Williamson County, but health officials encourage residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites by draining standing water, using insect repellent and dressing in long sleeves and pants when outdoors.