Black Lives Matter protest take root in Williamson County, Georgetown mayor & police chief join

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Georgetown protesters supporting the Black Lives Matter movement will be joined by the city’s mayor, police chief and other officers Wednesday afternoon.

The protest, which like others across the state and nation condemns the death of George Floyd, is set for 1 p.m. The City and organizers have asked people to protest peacefully and to take coronavirus safety precautions, like wearing masks.

A Facebook post from the City of Georgetown says Mayor Dale Ross, Police Chief Wayne Nero and other officers and City Manager David Morgan will be at the Georgetown Square Wednesday and over the weekend.

“I’m honored to stand with our community as we protest the injustices and racism so prevalent in our society,” Mayor Ross said in a statement. “These protests are for a just cause that must be heard, and I want the community to know: We are listening. We, as a government and as a community, have much more work to do to acknowledge and address the inherent racism in our city. We won’t get there, we won’t see real change, without one another, without our whole community joining together.

The city says Chief Nero will also speak with community leaders about challenges in Georgetown and how to address them. Nero also wrote in a Facebook post that he has had dozens of conversations so far with community members and hopes for meaningful change.

“Talking isn’t enough,” Nero wrote. “Talk is cheap as is criticism – they’re both easy to do and produce limited results. Of course I condemn the actions of those officers. I don’t know one professional police officer who doesn’t. I condemn the rioting as well as anger and hate isn’t the answer.”

Meanwhile, in Round Rock dozens of protestors have surrounded the corner of Red Bud Lane and Forest Creek Drive in support of Black Lives Matter.

“I felt like I wasn’t doing anything. I was tired of feeling useless,” said Round Rock resident, Korina Lurie. “I wanted to go to an Austin protest, but I was afraid of putting my parents in danger, who I’m living with. I didn’t want to be surrounded around a large group of people, because of the coronavirus.”

Korina Lurie started the movement in Round Rock. She says she felt empowered to do something in her small suburb community. She stood at the entrance to the Forest Creek neighborhood by herself one evening, but her efforts didn’t go unnoticed.

Marilyn, William, Michael & Korina stand in solidarity together.

“I was driving by, and I saw her sign. She was just out here by herself. I thought, that’s bold. That takes courage,” said Marilyn Nzoiwu. “The cops are pretty friendly here in Round Rock. To see someone with privilege say this stuff isn’t right, even if it isn’t effecting them, that’s really powerful.”

Marilyn Nzoiwu and her two brothers, Michael and William joined forced with Korina the next day. Their message of solidarity has since grown by the dozens.

“I got really sad seeing what’s been happening in the world. My husband walked in and said, there’s more people out there. Go take pictures, it’ll make you feel better. I did, and it did make me feel better,” said Photographer Misty McLendon.

All of the below photos are courtesy of Misty Mclendon Photography.

Misty McLendon has been capturing the bonds forming during the Round Rock protest taking place this week. She says this movement has pushed her and her husband to start having conversations with her two sons.

“My 12-year-old has trouble understand, and so did my 10-year-old. The world we’ve raised them in, isn’t stuff that they are use to with what’s going on. They’re just very confused on why people are so angry because of skin color,” said Misty’s husband, Matthew McLendon. “We just try them to be encouraging and kind, to judge someone based on their character, rather than their skin color.”

Korina Lurie says it may seem like some issues don’t effect the suburbs, but that’s where the change begins.

“Everybody is a little bit racist, because of the system we have been brought into. We need to own that if we want this to change. We need to vote if you can,” said Lurie. “Maybe people aren’t for or against, but they pass by and maybe this helps them think about it a little bit more.”

A group of protestors in Round Rock are expected to be out along the Red Bud Lane & Forest Creek Drive corner tonight around 6.