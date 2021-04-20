Georgetown man arrested following road rage shooting in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A Georgetown man reportedly involved in a March road rage incident outside of Round Rock was arrested by Williamson County deputies.

Justin Lee Chambers, 19, is in custody at the Williamson County jail and charged with tampering with evidence, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Detectives were called to a reported shooting outside of a neighborhood on March 30. Before the shooting, police said the two cars got into a “minor traffic accident” on RM 1431. Chambers hit the back of a Volkswagen Passat and immediately left the scene without exchanging information, WCSO said.

The Volkswagen driver, Esteban Rivera, 22, chased Chambers into a nearby neighborhood. That’s when both drivers began shooting at each other “numerous times,” WCSO said.

WCSO said no one was shot, but one house was damaged by the gunfire.

On April 15, Williamson County detectives arrested Rivera and charged him with child endangerment. Rivera had his small children in the Volkswagen with him at the time of the shooting, police said.

On April 18, the Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Jacob James Chambers, 17, outside of Del Rio, Texas, WCSO said. He is identified by police as the brother of Justin and a passenger in the car. Police say he is believed to be the shooter in the investigation and is charged with deadly conduct and tampering with evidence. Jacob is currently in the Val Verde County Jail.

Attorney information for Justin Chambers and Esteban Rivera aren’t currently available.